DOH chief denies frequent gambling allegations

The agency said the health chief was invited to attend an official meeting with officials from Masbate and Sorsogon at a hotel last July 20.

"The discussion at the gathering focused solely on providing assistance to public hospitals in the region," said the Department.

The DOH said the new health chief is focused on his job in leading the agency.

"The department assures the public that it remains committed to the continuous delivery of quality health services to every Filipino," said the DOH.

Based on the complaint filed at the Presidential Complaint Center (PCC), Pujalte was accused of frequenting casinos, specifically Okada Manila and Solaire Resort & Casino, both of which are in Parañaque City, while supposedly using fictitious names.

The complainant said the alleged actions of Pujalte is "alarming" as a high-ranking government official ought to be a model of morality and integrity but is instead squandering time and money on gambling, while also committing acts strictly prohibited by law.

It was just last July 13 when Pujalte was appointed as the new secretary of the DOH by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)