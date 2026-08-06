DOH chief denies irregularities in suspension of TB meds procurement

HEALTH Secretary Jose Brittanio Pujalte Jr. denied on Thursday, August 6, 2026, claims that he halted the procurement of P3 billion worth of tuberculosis (TB) medicines to delay the bidding process to give way for his preferred supplier.

In a statement, Pujalte said the careful examination he ordered for the procurement of the medicines is necessary to ensure and verify the quantity, quality and safety of the medicines, as well as to ensure that it complies with the transparency regulations of the government to prevent wastage of public funds.

“Wala pa tayong 30 days sa posisyon, pero gusto agad pabilisin ang pag-apruba sa P3 billion TB procurement nang walang malalimang pagsusuri,” said Pujalte.

(We had not even been in office for 30 days, yet there was already pressure to fast-track the approval of the P3 billion tuberculosis (TB) procurement without thorough review.)

“Three billion pesos po 'yan ng taumbayan, hindi yan basta-basta. Natuto na dapat tayo sa nangyari noon sa Pharmally. Buhay ng tao ang nakataya rito,” he added.

(That is P3 billion of the people's money. It is not something that should be taken lightly. We should have learned from what happened with Pharmally. People's lives are at stake here.)