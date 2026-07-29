DOH chief gathers 5 ex-secretaries to advance UHC implementation

FIVE former secretaries of the Department of Health (DOH) have been enlisted to help the agency accelerate the implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act.

In a statement, the DOH tapped former secretaries Dr. Esperanza Cabral, Dr. Manuel Dayrit, Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan, Dr. Janette Garin, and Dr. Carmencita Noriega-Reodica to help Health Secretary Jose Pujalte Jr. advance the UHC program of the administration.

"By drawing on the insight of former health leaders, the DOH aims to sharpen reform priorities, address persistent bottlenecks, and strengthen the delivery of reforms that move UHC closer to households and communities," said Pujalte.

"The Council will bring together decades of leadership experience to strengthen policy continuity, improve reform coherence, and help the health system deliver more responsive and people-centered services," he added.

Collectively, Pujalte said the five former health chiefs shall be known as the Council of Experts.

"The Council of Experts will help ensure that our reforms are anchored on continuity, good governance, and a clearer and more tangible impact on the lives of Filipinos," said Pujalte.

"The Council is expected to serve as a unique platform for strategic advice on major health sector priorities, with a particular focus on UHC implementation," he added.

Passed into a law in 2018, the UHC Act aims to ensure that all Filipinos are guaranteed equitable access to quality and affordable health care goods and services, and are protected against financial risk. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)