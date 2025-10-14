DOH cites need for psychological first aid in quake-hit areas

ASIDE from emergency relief packs and medical assistance, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday, October 14, 2025, it is important to be prepared to provide psychological first aid to victims of calamities, such as earthquakes.

In a televised public briefing, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said it is imperative to prepare for mental health assistance because of the expected mental health issues that usually comes out after a calamity.

"All emergency teams know how to provide psychological first aid. Those who have died, lost their homes, affected their businesses, they will suffer from some form of anxiety and post-traumatic stress," said Herbosa.

"Mental health and psychosocial support are in great need (during disasters)," he added.

He said they are even looking at making available psychiatrists, if necessary.

"Not everyone will need a psychiatrist right away. But we will offer that too via telemedicine," said Herbosa.

In the last two weeks, several earthquakes have hit Cebu, Davao Oriental, La Union, Surigao del Sur, and Zambales.

NCR hospitals

The series of quakes has led to fears of the so-called “Big One” hitting Metro Manila soon.

This, then, prompted Herbosa to order the structural assessment of all DOH hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Herbosa said he has issued a directive for all NCR hospitals to be prepared in the event of the "Big One" hitting Metro Manila.

"The structural integrity of all hospitals will be evaluated. Hospitals need to be safe even after an earthquake. We should be the last building standing," said Herbosa.

"We've had studies before to check our old buildings and have them retrofitted. The newer structures, they are supposed to be built according to their specs, which should withstand 7.2 magnitude earthquakes," he added.

He said even the preparedness of the health personnel and disaster response system needs updating.

"We have to revisit them. We need to review the soft preparations. The disaster plans need to be reviewed so that people can respond better," said Herbosa. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)