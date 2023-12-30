DOH: Code White Alert up until January 4

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, assured the public that all hospitals and healthcare facilities in the country shall remain on Code White Alert even beyond the New Year's Day celebrations.

In a statement, the DOH said the Code White Alert for the entire health sector, both public and private, shall stay in effect until January 4, 2024.

"The DOH and all hospitals and health facilities will be ready for all untoward incidents this Christmas and New Year season," said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

Code White Alert means that hospitals are expected to activate their Operations Center (Opcen); ready more medicines and supplies at the emergency and operating rooms; allocate more funds and staff ready for use/deployment; and enhancement of the triage system in the facility.

Code White Alert may be declared during national events, holidays, and celebrations, wherein there is potential for mass casualty incidents with 10 or more dead or injured, among others.

The Code Alert System for the health sector are Code White, Code Blue, and Code Red, in increasing order. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)