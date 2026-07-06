DOH: Covid-19 cases in QC lower than 2025

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, July 6, 2026, reported that there is actually a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Quezon City in 2026.

In a statement, the DOH said this is in stark contrast to reports of Quezon City seeing more Covid-19 cases.

"Data, as of July 4, shows that Quezon City has recorded 125 cumulative cases, representing a 68 percent decrease from the 389 cases reported in 2025," said the DOH.

It said this is actually consistent with the overall picture in the country when it comes to Covid-19 cases.

The DOH reported that there are 719 Covid-19 cases reported as of June 20, 2026, compared to 3,579 cases reported during the same period last year.

"There is a significant overall decline in infections at the national level," said the DOH.

The agency said the reports on the number of Quezon City Covid-19 cases surging may have been misunderstood.

The DOH said there were 23 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Quezon City from May 21 to June 10, and increased to 84 confirmed cases during the period from June 11 to July 1.

"This requires much caution in interpretation," said the DOH.

The DOH said there is a need for the public to continuously exercise precaution against Covid-19.

"The DOH continues to remind the public to maintain hand hygiene and other preventive measures," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)