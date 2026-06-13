DOH deploys 2 medical teams to quake-hit areas in Mindanao

TWO Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams (PEMATs) were deployed by the Department of Health (DOH) in areas affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao.

In a statement, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said two PEMATs have been deployed in different parts of Mindanao devastated by the quake.

"PEMATs have departed for Balut Island, Sarangani, Davao Occidental to augment health response operations in the affected areas," said Herbosa.

He said the PEMATs deployed are the ones from the Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC) and the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

The PEMAT of CRMC will have two surgeons, two obstetrician-gynecologists, two emergency medicine specialists, two anesthesiologists, two pediatricians, and one internist, and will be supported by 17 nurses, two midwives, two radiation technologists, one medical technologist, one physical therapist, and one mental health specialist.

On the other hand, the SPMC PEMAT will have six medical doctors, two emergency medicine, two family medicine, one ophthalmology, one trauma doctor, three nurses, 10 mental health specialists, one data manager, two logistics managers, and one cook.

On June 8, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the province of Sarangani and was also felt in other areas of Mindanao.

More than 346,000 people have been affected by the earthquake, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)