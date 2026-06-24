DOH deploys medical teams for psychosocial services in Tacloban

STARTING Wednesday, June 24, 2026, psychosocial support teams of the Department of Health (DOH) will be attending to the mental health needs of the community affected by the deadly shooting attack at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City.

In a social media post, DOH-Eastern Visayas Director Exuperia Sabalberino said different medical personnel will comprise the support teams to be deployed.

"We will be providing mental health and psychosocial services starting tomorrow (Wednesday) until Friday," Sabalberino said.

"We have a team of doctors, psychiatrists, psychometricians, Human Resources for Health, Development Management Officer that will be fielded together with an adolescent house specialists," she added.

To recall, three students were left dead and 22 others were injured after the deadly shooting at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City last June 22, 2026.

The incident left the city shook, especially after the suspects were identified as being minors aged 14 and 15 years old.

For those injured and hospitalized, Sabalberino said their medical bills shall be covered and paid for.

She said the 22 injured individuals will have their hospital bills covered under the Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) program.

"We have a total of 22 injured individuals that were taken to different hospitals," said the official.

"We talked to the medical directors of these private and public hospitals because it really should be covered by zero balance billing. They will have nothing to pay upon discharge," Sabalberino added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)