DOH deploys medical teams to quake-hit areas

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, deployed teams and resources to assist victims of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Cebu on Tuesday night.

In separate social media posts, the DOH said a medical team from Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), including general surgeons, emergency medicine doctors, and orthopedic specialists, was deployed along with medical supplies for wounded patients.

Another medical team was sent from Cebu City to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City.

The DOH said a psychosocial team from the National Center for Mental Health is also set for deployment.

One of the country’s Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams (Pemat) is prepared to provide services in affected areas, including surgery, consultations, lab tests, diagnostics, and patient care for evacuees.

The DOH said it will also send medical commodities to Bogo City, including emergency medical kits, first aid kits, family kits, face masks, vitamins, maintenance medicines, and oral rehydration salts.

“Nakatutok ang emergency response ng DOH ngayon sa mga apektado ng lindol sa Central Visayas, partikular sa Cebu,” the DOH said.

(The DOH’s emergency response is focused on those affected by the earthquake in Central Visayas, particularly Cebu.)

Tuesday night’s quake registered a magnitude of 6.9, with the epicenter located about 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City.

The department raised the Code White Alert across Central Visayas to ensure readiness to assist those in need of medical aid.

“Nakataas na rin ang Code White Alert sa Central Visayas,” the DOH said.

(The Code White Alert has also been raised in Central Visayas.)

Under the alert, the DOH said its Operations Center is prepared with medicines, medical equipment, and Health Emergency Response Teams for earthquake-affected areas in the region. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)