DOH deploys mental health teams after Zamboanga school shooting

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, said individuals affected by the shooting incident at Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Zamboanga City may seek help through the National Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 1553.

In a social media post, the DOH encouraged affected individuals to seek support, saying it is normal to experience different emotions after a distressing event.

“Talk to a trusted person or call the DOH National Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 1553,” said the DOH.

In a separate statement, the DOH said it had already deployed mental health professionals to assist individuals affected by the tragedy.

The department said Secretary Edwin Mercado had deployed Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) teams to Zamboanga City.

“We are ready to provide professionals to support the processing and healing of those involved,” said the DOH.

On Tuesday, Ateneo de Zamboanga University confirmed two deaths following a shooting incident at its Junior High School campus.

Parents and guardians were immediately contacted to pick up their children, while those who remained on campus were quickly secured by school personnel.

The DOH also issued safety reminders on what to do during an active shooting incident, stressing the importance of remaining calm.

It advised the public to move away from danger and evacuate to a safe area.

If evacuation is not possible, the DOH said individuals should lock or barricade the door, remain quiet, and silence their cellphones.

Lastly, the DOH advised everyone to follow the instructions of teachers, school personnel, or authorities and call 911 for assistance. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)