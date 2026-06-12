DOH deploys psychosocial support teams to Mindanao quake survivors

FOLLOWING the devastation caused by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Mindanao, the Department of Health (DOH) has deployed teams that will provide psychosocial assistance to victims of the tremor.

In a social media post, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said they have already deployed Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) teams in different quake-hit areas.

"MHPSS response activities in the affected areas are scheduled to begin on 12 June 2026," said Herbosa on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

He said a total of eight MHPSS teams composed of personnel from the Centers for Health Development (CHDs) and the local government units (LGUs) have been deployed across Soccsksargen.

The health chief said three MHPSS teams have also been deployed by the DOH in the Davao Region.

"They are currently providing services in the evacuation sites, with five members assigned to each team," said Herbosa.

On Monday morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the province of Sarangani and was also felt in other areas of Mindanao.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said there are 86,135 families affected by the tremor. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)