DOH detects 2 more mpox cases; active cases now at 5

THE Department of Health (DOH) has detected the country’s 13th and 14th cases of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), it said on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The DOH said the two new cases involved a 26-year-old female from the National Capital Region (NCR) who exhibited symptoms on August 20, and a 12-year-old male from Calabarzon who showed symptoms on August 10.

It said both new cases were infected with MPXV Clade II, which is a milder form of the mpox virus.

The agency said the country currently has five active mpox cases. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)