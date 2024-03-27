DOH discourages penitents from self-flagellation, crucifixion

AS THE Catholic faithful begin their observance of the Holy Week, the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, warned penitents from doing self-flagellation as well as getting crucified as a way to atone for their sins.

In social media posts, the DOH said it is discouraging the penitents from doing traditional but extreme Holy Week activities by doing self-flagellation and getting crucified as they may pose potential health hazards.

"As much as possible, avoid making penance that may cause tetanus and infection," said the DOH.

"Let us choose safe forms of penance and penitence this Holy Week," it added.

During the Holy Week, some penitents choose to do their penance through self-flagellation or whipping one's self with whips or other instruments that inflict pain.

Some also choose to get crucified as a form of imitating the pain and suffering of Jesus Christ.

In case they opt to push through with the said practices, the health department urged them to take the necessary precautions.

It said this includes making sure that one is protected from tetanus and other forms of illnesses.

"One should make sure that they are vaccinated against tetanus," it said.

"They must also properly sanitize the items to be used during their penitence," added the DOH. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)