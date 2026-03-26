DOH: Elderly, kids most prone to heat-related illnesses

THE Department of Health (DOH) said the elderly and children are the most vulnerable population to heat-related illnesses as the country welcomes the start of the warm and dry season.

In a television interview, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said senior citizens and children must be extra vigilant against the threat of heat-related illnesses.

"Our reminder, especially to children and the elderly, they are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Be careful. If you feel anything, report it immediately," Herbosa said.

Given such a threat, Herbosa said the emergency departments of all public hospitals are prepared to aid patients suffering from heat-related illnesses.

"Our hospitals are ready, specifically the emergency departments, for these conditions," Herbosa said.

Herbosa said the department is preparing for cases of heat stroke, a medical condition caused by the body overheating.

"Heat stroke is the one that needs hospitalisation," Herbosa said.

He said other heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat cramps, can be remedied without hospital treatment.

"Heat fatigue, heat exhaustion, they just need to cool down by drinking water, being wiped down with cold compress," Herbosa said.

On Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced the termination of the amihan season and the start of the warm and dry season. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)