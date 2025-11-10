DOH ensures health response for over 9K families in Central Luzon

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) has sustained its round-the-clock medical response for 9,500 families currently taking shelter in evacuation centers across Central Luzon following the impact of Typhoon Uwan.

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa has mobilized teams to closely monitor the health and welfare of evacuees affected by the typhoon’s destructive winds and heavy rains under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., according to a Facebook post on Monday.

To meet the medical needs of displaced families, the DOH distributed PHP6.7 million worth of medicines and health supplies even before Uwan made landfall in Aurora on Sunday night.

So far, 35,710 have received medicines for dizziness, stomach pain and cough, along with first aid kits and free medical consultations.

Doctors are also on standby to prescribe and distribute antibiotics.

Hygiene kits and water containers with drinking water were likewise distributed.

The DOH-Central Luzon prepared 45,300 tablets of doxycycline to prevent leptospirosis among evacuees who waded in floodwaters.

Despite power outages, the DOH continued to conduct assessments and monitoring in evacuation centers.

The DOH assured it will continue providing medical services and essential commodities until affected families can safely return to their homes. (PNA)