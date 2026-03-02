DOH expresses concern over mental health of OFWs in Middle East

THE Department of Health (DOH) expressed concern on Monday, March 2, 2026, over the psychological state of Filipinos in crisis-torn countries in the Middle East.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the mental health of Filipinos is a priority given the situation in the Gulf region.

"There have been bombings in the region, so it is very important that we protect all Filipinos in the Middle East," Herbosa said.

Herbosa said the agency is prepared to offer online mental health services to Filipinos there, following protocols established during previous regional conflicts.

"The last time Iran bombed Israel, we provided mental health services via telemedicine. Most likely, I will talk to the Department of Migrant Workers so that we can arrange that again," Herbosa said.

Herbosa said the DOH will provide these services online to maintain communication with those affected.

The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran last Saturday, which triggered retaliatory attacks by Iranians on U.S. military bases in several Middle East countries.

An estimated 2 million Filipinos live and work in the region. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)