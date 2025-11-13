DOH eyes TB screening for 12M Pinoys

TWELVE million Filipinos are being targeted for tuberculosis (TB) screening by 2026, according to the Department of Health (DOH), in a bid to improve case detection in the country.

In a joint statement with the World Health Organization (WHO), the DOH said it intends to maximize the use of advanced technology to detect all TB cases in the country.

“In the Philippines, we are already using ultra-portable AI-powered chest X-rays and WHO-recommended Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT) to quickly screen and diagnose TB cases," said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

He added that the campaign will be widened to encourage patients to seek treatment for TB.

This includes broadening social and behavior change communication initiatives to reach every barangay and purok.

"Community-based health education caravans, including the TPTodo campaign, highlight the importance of taking TPT and recognizing the benefits of seeking early care," said Herbosa.

The DOH programs received support from the WHO, which said progress in any country brings the world closer to ending the disease.

"We know what works, and we’re seeing some encouraging results here in the Philippines,” said WHO Representative to the Philippines Dr. Eunyoung Ko.

In 2024, an estimated 10.7 million TB cases occurred globally, of which 6.8 percent were in the Philippines—equivalent to roughly 625 Filipinos developing TB per 100,000 population. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)