DOH falls short of measles vaccine drive target

THE Department of Health (DOH) fell short of its target to vaccinate 2.8 million children against measles during the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR SIA) in Mindanao.

At the close of the MR-SIA on Feb. 20, there remain 520,645 children below five years old in Mindanao who were not vaccinated against measles.

"Based on the latest DOH report, only 2.3 million or 82% of the target have been vaccinated in temporary and fixed sites designated," said the DOH.

The agency said vaccine coverage failed to meet the requirement to achieve herd immunity.

"According to experts, the 95% target must be reached throughout Mindanao in order to achieve herd immunity," said the DOH.

The health department said the risk of a measles outbreak in Mindanao persists.

"The risk of measles outbreak in Mindanao is high due to the unvaccinated children," said the DOH.

The agency said those who want vaccination against measles may visit local health centers.

"The DOH reminds the public that routine immunization will continue in health centers," said the DOH.

The DOH launched the MR-SIA across Mindanao on Jan. 19. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)