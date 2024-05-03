DOH, FDA form panel to probe alleged unethical pharma practices 

AMID the controversy surrounding the alleged unethical practices involving a pharmaceutical firm and several doctors, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be spearheading an investigation along with other relevant stakeholders.

In a joint statement, the DOH and the FDA announced the formation of the Joint Committee for Investigation (JCI), which will also be composed of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)-Board of Medicine, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"The JCI will help reduce redundancy and expedite due process requirements regarding the many allegations aired at the Senate hearing, thus ensuring that the integrity of the medical profession is protected while holding accountable those found to have violated pertinent laws, rules, and regulations," said the DOH and the FDA.

They said the formation of the JCI is the result of a coordination meeting with regulatory and professional bodies with jurisdiction and concern.

The coordination meeting was also attended by the Philippine Medical Association (PMA), the Philippine Hospital Association (PHA), and the Philippine Pharmacists Association (PPhA).

"The JCI will also be seeking inputs and comments from these professional bodies," said the DOH and the FDA.

The two government agencies then asked the general public to help in the conduct of the investigation.

"All, who may have information that may help the investigation, are encouraged to contact the FDA Field Regulatory Operations Office (Froo)," said the DOH and the FDA.

Earlier, Bell-Kenz Pharma, Inc. was identified as the pharmaceutical firm that allegedly gives out luxurious incentives and perks to doctors in exchange for prescribing their patients with their own medical brands.

In a Senate inquiry, Bell-Kenz Pharma Chief Executive Officer Luis Raymond Go admitted giving “incentives” and "perks" to doctors, who include their brand in the generic prescriptions for their patients. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)