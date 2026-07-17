DOH guarantees deworming medicines 'safe'

FOLLOWING the death of a Grade 4 student, who underwent a routine deworming in Cavite, the Department of Health (DOH) assured the public on Friday, July 17, 2026, that the deworming medicine they are using are safe.

In a statement, the DOH said the public should not be concerned over Albendazole, which has been part of the country's public health program for nearly 30 years.

"The deworming medicine used in the program, Albendazole, has been part of the country's public health program for nearly three decades, and is recommended by the World Health Organization. It is generally safe and well tolerated," said the DOH.

At most, it said some children may experience mild and temporary side effects, such as stomach pain, vomiting, fever, diarrhea, or skin rashes after taking the medicine.

"These reactions are expected in some cases, usually occur within the first few hours, and can be managed with proper medical guidance," said the DOH.

And given the assurance, the health department is urging parents, guardians, schools, and communities to continue supporting the nationwide deworming activities of the government.

This, it said, is because children are particularly vulnerable to soil-transmitted helminths or intestinal worms.

"Deworming remains a safe, effective, and proven way to protect Filipino children from intestinal worms," said the DOH.

In turn, the agency directed health workers and local government units to strictly follow safety protocols during deworming activities.

"Strictly follow safety protocols during the conduct of both school-based and community-based deworming activities to ensure the safe administration of the medicine and the proper management of any adverse events," said the DOH.

Earlier, a Grade 4 pupil from Trece Martires City, Cavite died following a routine school-based deworming activity.

According to the Department of Education, initial medical findings traced the death to an infection that triggered septic shock. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)