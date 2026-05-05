DOH: Hantavirus threat not a cause for concern

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, sought to allay fears caused by the reported hantavirus outbreak in a luxury cruise ship in West Africa.

In a television interview, DOH spokesman Albert Domingo said the threat from M/V Hondius is minimal as the cases are confined in the vessel.

"The cases are far away. The ship is docked. It is not moving. It is under quarantine," said Domingo.

He also said that they have yet to monitor the presence of the hantavirus in the country.

"In the Philippines, we are not aware of any recorded cases (of hantavirus)," said Domingo.

Nevertheless, the health official said the DOH and the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) are still on guard against the potential threat of the hantavirus.

"The preparedness of the DOH and the BOQ is important. We are monitoring the situation," said Domingo.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the hantavirus is a virus carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans.

The WHO said the virus is usually transmitted through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings, or saliva.

Earlier, three passengers of MV Hondius died while several others fell ill due to a suspected outbreak of the hantavirus.

Reports indicate that about 38 crew members of M/V Hondius are from the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)