DOH: Human-to-human hantavirus transmission rare

SEEING human-to-human transmission of hantavirus is actually a rare occurrence, said the Department of Health (DOH).
It added that hantavirus can be transmitted from one person to another but that it rarely happens.
"The main mode of transmission is from the urine, feces, saliva of rats to humans. Human-to-human is actually rare," said Health Undersecretary Albert Domingo in a radio interview.
He said the hantavirus is different from other infectious diseases, such as coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
"It is not airborne like Covid-19. It requires prolonged close contact (between humans)," said Domingo.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the hantavirus is a virus carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans.
The WHO said the virus is usually transmitted through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings, or saliva.
To note, three passengers of the luxury cruise ship, M/V Hondius, have died while several others fell ill due to a suspected outbreak of the hantavirus in the ship carrying nearly 150 people.
Reports indicate that about 38 crew members of M/V Hondius are from the Philippines.
Despite this, Domingo said there is no need to impose any travel restrictions similar to the one implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said there is no advisory from the WHO recommending the imposition of travel restrictions due to the hantavirus.
"The WHO has no recommendations of travel restrictions. There is none. There is no need for travel restrictions," said Domingo.
"Nevertheless, the Bureau of Quarantine is always ready all the same," he added.
The health official said this is likely due to the prevailing circumstances involving the hantavirus outbreak in a luxury cruise ship in West Africa.
"Their cases are very isolated. On the ship. As long as the passengers and crew members have not been disembarked, we can say the outbreak is contained on that ship," said Domingo. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)