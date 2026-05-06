DOH: Human-to-human hantavirus transmission rare

SEEING human-to-human transmission of hantavirus is actually a rare occurrence, said the Department of Health (DOH).

It added that hantavirus can be transmitted from one person to another but that it rarely happens.

"The main mode of transmission is from the urine, feces, saliva of rats to humans. Human-to-human is actually rare," said Health Undersecretary Albert Domingo in a radio interview.

He said the hantavirus is different from other infectious diseases, such as coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"It is not airborne like Covid-19. It requires prolonged close contact (between humans)," said Domingo.