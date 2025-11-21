DOH: Humans safe from ASF

FOLLOWING the temporary closure of lechon stores in Quezon City, the Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, November 21, 2025, assured the public that the threat of the African Swine Fever (ASF) does not affect humans.

In a social media post, the DOH said that the ASF is a disease that only affects pigs, and not humans.

"Humans cannot be infected with ASF," said the DOH.

The health department said this means that it remains safe to consume pork meat for the public.

"Just make sure that the meat is thoroughly cooked before it is eaten," said the DOH.

Last week, the Quezon City Government ordered the temporary closure of 14 lechon establishments after several pigs tested positive for ASF.

The ASF is a highly contagious and deadly swine disease that affects both farm-raised and wild pigs. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)