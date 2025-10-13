DOH: ILI cases lower than 2024

THERE are fewer influenza-like illness (ILI) cases reported this year compared to 2024.

This was according to the Department of Health (DOH), which said there have been 121,716 ILI cases from January 1 to September 27.

“Sa ating bilang ng ILI, nationwide, mas mababa ng 8 percent ang nakikita. Ang bilang nung 2024 hanggang September 27 ay 132,538,” said Domingo.

(Nationwide, our ILI count is 8 percent lower. As of September 27, 2024, the total was 132,538.)

He, however, pointed out that ILI cases have yet to peak for 2025 since it is still the flu season.

“Hindi na mawawala ang panahon ng mula June hanggang November, kung kailan kapag rainy season talaga, ang ating mga mala-trangkaso na sakit ay tumataas,” he said.

(The period from June to November will always bring an increase in flu-like illnesses, especially during the rainy season.)

“Hindi pa tayo nagpi-peak dahil tag-ulan pa din, at hanggang November pa nga ito,” added Domingo.

(We have not yet reached the peak since it is still the rainy season, and this usually lasts until November.)

On Sunday, the Department of Education (DepEd) – National Capital Region (NCR) suspended face-to-face (F2F) classes in all public schools in Metro Manila for October 13 and 14.

This is to allow for the disinfection and sanitation of school facilities amid the rising cases of influenza-like illnesses.

According to the DOH, DepEd’s move should not alarm the public as it is only a precautionary measure to prevent the further spread of ILI cases.

“Itong ginawa ng DepEd at LGUs ay mga precautionary measures... Dapat hindi ikaalarma itong health break kundi tingnan bilang pag-iingat,” said Domingo.

(What DepEd and the LGUs did are precautionary measures... This health break should not cause alarm but be seen as a safety precaution.)

Similarly, the health official advised the public to get flu shots to avoid contracting ILIs.

“Pag panahon ng trangkaso, mabuting naka-face mask. Hindi naman required, pero voluntary po,” added Domingo.

(During flu season, it’s good to wear a face mask. It’s not required, but voluntary.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)