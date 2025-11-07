DOH imposes nationwide drug prize freeze

THE Department of Health (DOH) has imposed a nationwide drug price freeze following President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s declaration of a state of national calamity.

In a social media post, the DOH announced that the price freeze covers 146 drugs and medicines.

“The Department of Health has implemented a price freeze on 146 drugs nationwide,” the DOH said.

“This is to ensure that the prices of essential drugs remain affordable, especially during times of calamity,” it added.

The full list of drugs covered by the price freeze can be viewed at https://bit.ly/PriceFreezeDOHUpdated.

The DOH said the price freeze on essential medicines will be in effect for 60 days from the declaration of the state of calamity, unless lifted earlier by the President.

The department urged the public to report any price increases or violations of the price freeze through pddrugpricemonitoring@doh.gov.ph or ssupd@doh.gov.ph.

On Thursday, Marcos approved the declaration of a national state of calamity as proposed by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, citing the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino and the potential impact of Typhoon Uwan. (Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines)