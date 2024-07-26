DOH imposes price freeze on 148 meds

PRICES of more than 100 medicines and drug products have been ordered frozen by the Department of Health (DOH) following the devastating effects of Super Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

In an advisory, the DOH said the price freeze is being imposed on 148 drug products and medicines as they are considered as among the basic necessities.

"Prices in an area or under a state of calamity or under an emergency shall be automatically frozen at their prevailing prices under automatic price control for a period of 60 days unless sooner lifted," said the DOH.

Covered by the price control are the areas of Metro Manila, Batangas, Cainta (Rizal), Cavite, Pinamalayan (Oriental Mindoro), Bataan, and Bulacan.

Included in the list are anaesthetics, analgesics, anti asthma, anti coagulants/anti platelets/fibrinolytics, anticonvulsant, antidiabetic, antidiarrheals, antidotes, antiemetics, antihistamines, anti hypertensive, antimicrobials, antiparkinsonian, antipsychotics, antiseptics/disinfectants, cardiac drugs, corticosteroids, diuretics, drugs acting on uterus, dsylipidemic agents, insulin, electrolyte/caloric disturbances, antifungals/antiparasites, and vitamins/minerals.

The complete list of covered medicines can be viewed at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LfXOQU3oOEOiYQMKc3jVWsxI6o_EbpDt/view?usp=drivesdk.

The DOH, then, urged the public to report those violating the price freeze order.

"Consumers are encouraged to report any overpricing or violations," said the DOH.

Reports can be coursed through DOH Hotlines: (632) 8651-7800 local 5003-5004 or (632) 165-364. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)