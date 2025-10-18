DOH: Influenza-like illness cases drop despite class suspensions

DESPITE the Department of Education (DepEd) suspending classes earlier in the week due to the supposed rising number of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) cases, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday that there has been a drop in the number of ILI cases.

Data released by the DOH shows that there are 6,457 cases ILO during the period of September 28 to October 11.

"This is 39 percent lower than the 10,740 cases recorded in the week of September 14 to September 27, 2025," said the DOH.

"This is also 25 percent lower than the 8,628 cases recorded during the same period in 2024," added the Department.

To recall, face-to-face classes in public schools in Metro Manila were suspended from October 13 to 14 due to the alleged increase in influenza-like illnesses among students and school staff.

In response, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa has stated that there is no outbreak and no lockdown will be required due to ILI.

Despite this, the DOH continued to remind the general public to practice safety measures to prevent the spread of ILI.

These include making it a habit to wash hands regularly with clean water and soap; covering the mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing; and getting enough sleep, eat right, and drink plenty of water.

As for those with ILI symptoms, the DOH said it is advisable for them to stay home to avoid infecting others; while also taking medicine to relieve the symptoms.

The DOH said they must also immediately consult the nearest health center, facility, or hospital for proper advice and appropriate treatment. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)