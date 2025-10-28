DOH issues advisory vs 'amihan' season diseases

THE Department of Health (DOH) advised the public on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to observe precautionary measures in order to prevent common "amihan" season diseases.

In a social media post, the DOH listed down health measures that can help prevent diseases such as flu, common colds, allergic rhinitis, and atopic dermatitis.

"Kumonsulta sa pinakamalapit na health center para sa tamang gabay at pangangalaga sa iyong kalusugan," said the DOH.

(Consult the nearest health center for proper guidance and care for your health.)

It said flu and common colds carry symptoms such as sudden or mild fever, cough, stuffy nose, and body aches. These can be prevented by washing hands frequently, and eating fruits and vegetables.

On the other hand, allergic rhinitis happens when there is severe sneezing, itchy eyes, and clear runny nose worsened by dusty or cold air.

The DOH said it can be avoided when one wears a mask if outside or if it is dusty, and by cleaning their surroundings.

As for atopic dermatitis, the DOH described it as having dry, itchy skin or rash that is worse during cold and dry weather.

This can be prevented by using moisturizer daily, avoiding long baths and harsh soaps, and staying hydrated.

On Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared the onset of the Amihan season in the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)