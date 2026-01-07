DOH issues health advisory for Nazarene feast

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, issued health tips for the millions of devotees set to attend the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene in the City of Manila.

In a social media post, the DOH said it is imperative for the public to ensure their health and safety even while practicing their devotion.

"Let us maintain the safety and health of ourselves and fellow devotees in practicing our faith," the DOH said.

It said those set to attend should bring drinking water, a towel, a fan, a first aid kit, alcohol or sanitizer, a face mask, and medicines.

The public is also advised to wear comfortable clothing when attending the Traslacion.

The DOH said children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those who are sick are advised to stay home.

Code White up in Metro Manila

For its part, the health department has raised a Code White Alert in Metro Manila, with 20 DOH hospitals ready to respond to those in need of medical attention.

"We have raised the Code White Alert as part of our preparations for the expected influx of millions of Nazarene devotees," the DOH said.

It also said there will be 20 Health Emergency Response Team stations manned by 200 medical personnel ready to provide medical aid to devotees participating in the religious feast.

"More than 200 emergency personnel will be deployed to monitor and respond in the 20 DOH health emergency response stations on the day of the Traslacion," the DOH said.

Identified sites of the medical stations are Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park (Roxas Boulevard), National Museum (exit point), Cebuana Lhuillier (near SM Manila), Sun Trust (near Ayala Bridge), a stretch of P. Casal, Quinta Market parking, and Villarica Pawnshop along Quezon Boulevard.

Also tapped to serve as medical stations are Technological Institute of the Philippines corner Lingkod Bayan (Arlegui corner P. Casal), San Sebastian Church grounds, MLQU grounds, One Quiapo Hotel, in front of BDO (C. Palanca corner P. Gomez), MCGI Quiapo, in front of 7-Eleven and Chowking, and in front of PhiTrust Bank. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)