DOH issues warning against ‘Wild’ diseases during rainy season

WITH the onset of the rainy season, the Department of Health (DOH) is calling on the public to be on guard against the threat of "Wild" diseases.

In a television interview, DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo said it is imperative for the public to be vigilant against water-borne diseases, influenza-like illness, Leptospirosis, and Dengue.

"It is now time to be wild with prevention because ‘Wild’ diseases is what we want to avoid," said Domingo. "It’s like Bingo, wherein we don’t want to get sick repeatedly."

The health official said water-borne diseases refer to diarrhea, typhoid fever, cholera, and acute gastroenteritis.

"Because the rainfall is increasing, we are having water that can contaminate our drinking water supply," said Domingo.

Avoiding water-borne diseases may be done by boiling drinking water for at least two to three minutes, and always practice frequent handwashing.

Meanwhile, influenza-like illnesses (ILI) are diseases such as common colds, cough, and flu, that are easily transmissible.

"School starts on Monday, so the children will be converging," said Domingo.

The DOH said ILIs may be avoided by wearing masks in crowded areas, cover one's mouth when sneezing or coughing, and staying at home if feeling unwell.

For leptospirosis, he said the higher possibility of flooding increases the risks of one wading in flood water, which carries the bacteria.

"There is a lot of floodwater when it is the rainy season, thus leptospirosis cases rises," said Domingo.

He said the public must avoid wading in floodwater, or wear protective gear when wading is unavoidable.

Lastly, Domingo said the rainy increases the number of potential mosquito-breeding sites, thus upping the threat of dengue.

"The aedes aegypti mosquitoes are most active during two times of the day: in the afternoon from 4 to 6 p. m., and in the morning from 6 to 8 a.m.," said Domingo.

The DOH said it would be best to search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites, and employ self-protection measures, like mosquito repellant.

Last Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced the onset of the rainy season. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)