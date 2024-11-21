DOH: Kidney transplant benefits recommended for increase

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) has recommended updating the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's (PhilHealth) package rate for kidney transplant patients.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said this would reduce the patient's out-of-pocket expenses.

"Having been a practicing trauma surgeon myself, I know how frustrating it is for both hospital patients and their doctors that today's PhilHealth pays only for the top two conditions or procedures and nothing more," he said in a news release Thursday.

The Z benefit package rate for kidney transplant is still PHP600,000 since its launch in 2012.

"The gold standard of treatment for patients with end-stage renal disease is still a kidney transplant or KT. Post-KT patients have a better quality of life, and are more productive than those kept on hemodialysis," Herbosa said.

Kidney transplant and post-kidney transplant care cost less than life-long hemodialysis, he said.

"We are improving these benefits together with prevention of diabetes and hypertension at primary care so that we won't get kidney patients to begin with," he added.

The PhilHealth Benefits Committee is also deliberating on the implementation of a new provider payment mechanism as stated in the Philippine Diagnosis Related Groups (PHL-DRG).

The Universal Health Care Act mandates the state insurer to shift to paying healthcare providers in advance, using diagnosis-related groupings (DRGs).

DRGs account for additional patient characteristics, apart from other medical diagnoses and procedures performed during patient care. (PNA)