DOH launches measles vax drive in Luzon, Visayas

THE Department of Health (DOH) is set to begin its Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) in Luzon and Visayas tomorrow (Monday) and will run until August 28, 2026.

In a social media post, the DOH said Phase 3 of the MR-SIA follows similar immunization campaigns held in Mindanao and National Capital Region earlier in the year.

"Have your children aged 6–59 months, or those under 5 years old, vaccinated in designated vaccination sites," the DOH said.

"Go to the nearest health center or consult the nurse and midwife in your barangay," it added.

The MR-SIA of the DOH targets an estimated 6.28 million eligible children aged 6-59 months.

The vaccination campaign aims to meet the national immunization target of at least 95 percent coverage against measles-rubella.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious, and airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death.

DOH data showed that from January to June 2026, there were 2,021 cases of measles and rubella recorded nationwide.

Safe and effective

According to the DOH, the vaccines to be used during the MR-SIA are guaranteed as safe and effective.

The DOH belied claims circulating on social media that the measles-rubella vaccines could pose adverse health effects to children who will get vaccinated.

"Reports claiming that these vaccines are unsafe or deadly are incorrect. The DOH assures that the measles and rubella vaccines are safe and effective," said the DOH.

At most, the agency said children vaccinated may only experience common side effects, such as fever or pain at the injection site, both of which are mild and temporary.

"Any reported serious adverse events are thoroughly investigated by experts and are not automatically attributed to the vaccine," added the DOH.

It also said the threat posed by measles and rubella is the one that could really endanger the lives of children.

"The risk posed by the disease itself remains greater than the risk of extremely rare serious side effects," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)