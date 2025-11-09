DOH lays down essential meds for Emergency Go Bags

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, November 9, 2025, listed the types of medicines that should be included when packing Emergency Go Bags amid the threat posed by Super Typhoon Uwan.

In a social media post, the DOH said the essential medicines include paracetamol or ibuprofen (for fever and body pains), oral rehydration salts (for dehydration), carbocisteine or ambroxol (for cough), and antacid (for indigestion and acid reflux).

Also needed are antihistamines (for allergies), anti-diarrheals (for stomach ache and loose bowel movement), mefenamic acid (for moderate pain), and maintenance medicines.

“Mahalagang tiyakin na may handa at kumpletong medicine kit ang bawat tahanan para agad matugunan ang mga simpleng karamdaman,” said the DOH.

(It is important to ensure that every household has a ready and complete medicine kit to immediately address common illnesses.)

“Buuin ang medicine kit na parte ng inyong Emergency Go Bag,” it added.

(Prepare a medicine kit as part of your Emergency Go Bag.)

In addition, the health department reminded the public to make sure that the medicines are not expired and have no discoloration.

The DOH also said the packaging of the medicines should be intact and undamaged.

Lastly, the agency advised that the medicines be placed in a sturdy container that will not easily break or get wet. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)