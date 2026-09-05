DOH: Leptospirosis cases surging

FOLLOWING the torrential rains and massive flooding last month, the Department of Health (DOH) is now seeing a surge in cases of leptospirosis across different regions.

In a statement, Health Secretary Edwin Mercado reported that a total of 824 leptospirosis cases were recorded during the period of August 2 to 15.

"It is quite notable that this is 77 percent higher compared to the 465 cases recorded from July 19 to August 1," said Mercado.

The agency said it is closely monitoring the situation in the National Capital Region, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region.

"These areas reached the epidemic threshold twice in the past four weeks," noted Mercado.

The health department, however, pointed that leptospirosis cases remain lower when compared year-to-year.

Mercado said there have been a total of 6,253 leptospirosis cases recorded since January 1 so far.

"This is 12 percent lower compared to the 7,084 cases reported during the same period in 2025," said the health chief.

He said Soccsksargen, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Cordillera Administrative Region, Negros Island Region, Bicol Region, and Cagayan Valley are being closely monitored for leptospirosis cases.

"(This is) due to an observed increase in cases compared to the same period last year," said Mercado.

Nevertheless, the DOH assured the public that the government is prepared to provide healthcare services to leptospirosis patients.

Currently, he total bed capacity for leptospirosis across 20 DOH hospitals in Metro Manila is at 602, including 260 additional surge beds.

Of the total beds available for leptospirosis patients, there are 562 patients, who are currently admitted.

Mercado said there are also around 1,204,200 capsules of doxycycline that have been augmented by the regions to the affected areas.

The DOH said there are also 2,624,089 capsules in available stock across the Centers for Health Development, and another 40,812 capsules available at DOH-retained hospitals and medical centers in Metro Manila. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)