DOH: Leptospirosis cases up 38% in 2026

MORE suspected leptospirosis cases have been recorded in 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

As of September 16, the DOH recorded 10,936 suspected leptospirosis cases nationwide, 38 percent higher than the 7,931 cases reported during the same period in 2025.

The DOH said cases also increased sharply in recent weeks, from 1,762 cases recorded from August 6 to 19 to 3,805 cases from August 20 to September 2.

“In the recent three to four weeks, cases were 116 percent higher than the previous five to six weeks, thus pushing national figures past the epidemic threshold,” the DOH said.

The department attributed the surge to continuous rains and flooding, which have increased exposure to contaminated floodwaters.

“Continuous rains and flooding brought about by climate change remain the primary driver of this spike in cases,” the DOH said.

The National Capital Region, Cagayan Valley and Calabarzon recorded the most cases.

The DOH also reported that 8,640 cases or 79 percent were working-age males, with a median age of 33, who were associated with floodwater exposure.

The health department said doxycycline stocks at Rural Health Units and Barangay Health Stations are being regularly monitored and replenished.

As of September 21, 3,727,359 doxycycline capsules remained available as buffer stocks in the various Centers for Health Development (CHDs) and the national warehouse.

The DOH said it also continues to strengthen patient navigation and referral coordination across DOH hospitals and partner government health facilities to facilitate timely admission and access to appropriate levels of care for leptospirosis patients.

“The DOH reminds the public to immediately seek medical advice upon any exposure to flood, with or without symptoms,” the department said./ Anton Banal