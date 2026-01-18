DOH: Maifip guidelines out by late February

THE guidelines for the controversial Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (Maifip) program are expected to be released in late February, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a social media post, the DOH said it is eyeing the release of the Maifip guidelines before the end of February.

“Before the end of February, the DOH will release new guidelines for the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients,” the agency said.

Among the key provisions in the guidelines is the ban on guarantee letters from elected public officials that cover patients’ hospital bills, as provided under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The DOH said the new Maifip guidelines will also expand coverage to include ambulatory care, ambulatory surgical clinics, eye centers, ophthalmology services, dental services, free-standing dialysis clinics, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs.

The guidelines will also provide for the 100 percent coverage of doctors’ professional fees, in accordance with DOH policies.

Maifip provides financial assistance for medical expenses to eligible applicants, including indigent patients and financially incapacitated individuals.

The program’s budget increased to P51,647,816 in the 2026 GAA, from P41,159,910 in 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)