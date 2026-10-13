DOH maintains vigilance over Russia plague scare

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, vowed to remain vigilant amid concerns over a reported case of pneumonic plague in Russia.

"The DOH is closely monitoring the investigation into the reported death of a laboratory worker in Irkutsk, Russia," the DOH said in a statement.

The health department said the risk to the Philippines was "very low."

"The DOH assesses the risk to the Philippines as very low," it added.

As such, the department said no special precautions were needed at this time.

"The same everyday habits that protect against common illnesses, such as frequent handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes, remain effective," the DOH said.

Nevertheless, the department said the Bureau of Quarantine was already implementing health screening at airports.

"Should it be needed, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) can test for plague, and designated hospitals can isolate and treat suspect cases," the DOH added.

Earlier, a female staff member at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East died from a condition described as "pneumonia of undetermined" origin.

This prompted Russian authorities to place one hospital facility under quarantine and nearly 200 people under medical observation. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)