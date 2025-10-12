DOH: Manay health center operational despite quake

HEALTH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Sunday, October 12, 2025, highlighted the resilience of the health center in Manay, Davao Oriental, which was struck by twin earthquakes last week.

In a social media post, Herbosa said he was informed by Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Gregorio Murillo of the status of the health center in Manay.

"Nagamit ngayon for calamities as temporary facilities for transferred patients," said Herbosa.

"No damages. Matibay," he added, quoting the DOH undersecretary for health facilities enhancement and infrastructure management.

In a separate social media post by the DOH Davao Region, Murillo said it is their bid to establish highly resilient health facilities.

This, he said, means health facilities must be able to overcome typhoons and earthquakes.

"In times of disaster, we want the Filipino people to have a space to turn to for essential health services," said Murillo.

"Health facilities will be 'the last building standing' in any disaster," he added.

On Friday morning, a magnitude 7.4 quake struck Davao Oriental about 44 kilometers northeast of Manay town.

Come Friday night, a magnitude 6.8 undersea earthquake also happened in Davao Oriental. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)