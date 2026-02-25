DOH: Measles vaccines still available in Mindanao

Measles vaccines remain available in Mindanao health centers despite the conclusion of the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA), the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

In a social media post, the DOH urged parents and guardians of unvaccinated children under five years old to visit local health centers for immunization.

"Complete the two doses of measles vaccines as well as other vaccines before the child turns one year old," said the DOH.

Mindanao remains vulnerable to a measles outbreak even after the MR-SIA, according to the agency.

The DOH said the threat of an outbreak in the region persists.

"The Department is warning of a high possibility of measles outbreak in Mindanao," said the DOH.

The risk stems from the failure to vaccinate 95 percent of the target children aged less than 5 years old in Mindanao. The MR-SIA reached 2,347,562 children, representing 82 percent of the target population.

"Out of the target, 510,547 children remain unprotected against measles," said the DOH.

The DOH launched the MR-SIA across Mindanao on January 19 and concluded the activity on February 20. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)