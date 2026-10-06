DOH: More leptospirosis cases being reported in 2026

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, reported that more leptospirosis cases have been reported across the regions in 2026 compared to last year.

In its latest report, the DOH said that a total of 12,654 leptospirosis cases have been recorded as of September 30, 2026.

"This is 49 percent higher than the 8,511 leptospirosis cases reported during the same period in 2025," said the DOH.

It, however, noted that the case fatality rate (CFR) for leptospirosis in 2026 is now at 5.25 percent.

"The CFR improved significantly from 10.56 percent in 2025," noted the DOH.

The CFR is defined as the proportion of the number of deaths to the number of confirmed patients of a particular disease.

As to the recent trend of cases in the country, the health department said the numbers continue to decline.

The DOH said a total of 2,489 leptospirosis cases were recorded between September 3 and 16, 2026.

"Recorded cases fell by 36 percent when compared to the 3,867 cases reported from August 20 to September 2, 2026," said the DOH.

With the lower number of cases being recorded in recent weeks, the health department said this suggests that the case surge is already easing.

"Recent surveillance continues to indicate that the surge may be easing," said the DOH.

"The DOH shall continue to monitor subsequent morbidity weeks to determine whether the downward trend is sustained," it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)