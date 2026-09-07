DOH: More than 128,000 dengue cases reported

OVER 128,000 cases of dengue have already been reported cross the country in the first eight months of 2026, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a statement, the DOH said there are a total of 128,634 dengue cases recorded in 2026 so far.

"Compared to the same period last year, this is 39% lower, with 209,631 recorded cases," said the DOH.

However, the health department noted how cases are on an upswing in recent weeks as there are a total of 15,763 dengue cases recorded during the period of August 2 to 15.

"This is 9 percent higher compared to the 14,409 cases recorded from July 19 to August 1, 2026," said the DOH.

Dengue is an acute viral infections that is transmitted through the bite of an aedes aegypti mosquito.

Its symptoms include sudden onset of high fever, joint and muscle pain and pain behind eyes, weakness, skin rashes, nosebleeding when fever starts to subside, abdominal pain, vomiting of coffee-colored matter, dark-colored stools, and difficulty of breathing.

The DOH said those experiencing symptoms of dengue are advised to consult a doctor immediately to receive appropriate medical care.

On the other hand, the health department said the public is continuously urged to practice the "4Ts," or taob (turn over), taktak (shake out), tuyo (dry), and takip (cover), for water containers that can serve as mosquito-breeding sites.

The public is also encouraged to use self-protection measures such as mosquito repellent, and wearing long sleeved shirts and pants. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)