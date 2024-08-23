DOH: Mpox patient doing very well

TWO weeks since the onset of symptoms, the first case of mpox in the Philippines since its declaration as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) is "doing very well," the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a phone interview, DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo said the 33-year-old male patient remains in hospital isolation but is doing okay.

"Our Mpox Case 10 is doing very well, is currently in isolation in a government hospital because of other illnesses apart from mpox," Domingo said.

He said they expect the patient to be discharged once all the skin lesions have "crusted, dried, and fallen off on their own."

"This usually takes two to four weeks from the onset of the rash," said Domingo.

On August 8, the patient first experienced mpox symptoms, starting with a fever, and lesions appeared by August 15 when he was examined at a dermatological clinic.

The patient was confirmed to have mpox with positive test results released on August 18, with the DOH making the case public on August 19.

Two days later, the DOH reported that the latest mpox case in the country was identified as Clade II, one of the two major variants of the virus, with the other being Clade I.

"We found the milder mpox Clade II in the 10th mpox case in the Philippines," said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in a statement.

The DOH said Clade I has been observed mainly in Central Africa, and has been described as having a mortality rate of ranging from one percent to 10 percent.

Clade I is more likely to cause severe illness and death, especially in the immunocompromised, the health department said.

It added Clade II has been observed mainly in West Africa and caused the 2022 mpox global outbreak.

The DOH said Clade II is milder than Clade I, with a mortality rate reported from less than one to four percent.

Prior to the 10th mpox case in the Philippines, the country has recorded nine previous cases.

All the nine previous cases were determined as Clade II and registered zero deaths in the country. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)