DOH: Mpox skin lesions must be kept clean, dry

AMID the possibility of more mpox cases being detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) is advising those who will be found positive to make sure that their skin lesions are kept clean and dry.

In its Updated Interim Guidelines on the Prevention, Detection, and Management of Mpox, the DOH said the public should avoid bacterial infection of their skin lesions.

"Patients should be instructed to keep skin lesions clean and dry to prevent bacterial infection," said the DOH.

The department said patients must wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after touching the skin rash to prevent infection.

It said the rashes and lesions should not be covered, but rather left to open air to dry.

The DOH said lesions may also be cleaned gently with sterile water or antiseptic solution.

For complications of skin lesions, such as exfoliation or suspicion of deeper soft tissue infection, the DOH said the patients may consider consultation with appropriate specialists.

As for other mpox symptoms, the DOH said the treatment process shall be mainly supportive and is directed at relieving symptoms.

This means that patients may be provided with antipyretics for fever; analgesics for general pain management; and stool softeners for patients with proctitis.

The DOH said the patients can also be given oral antiseptics, local anesthetic, prescription analgesic mouthwash, or clean saltwater for oropharyngeal symptoms; and oral antihistamines for pruritus associated with mpox lesions.

The DOH reported five cases of mpox in the Philippines on August 28, after the World Health Organization declared it as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

There have also been nine previous cases of mpox in the country, with all nine patients having recovered, according to the DOH. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)