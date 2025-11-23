DOH mulls push for vape ban

THE Department of Health (DOH) reiterated its criticism of claims from the tobacco and vaping industry that vapes are better alternatives to cigarette smoking.

In a social media post, the DOH said such false advertisements are unacceptable, adding that it would be better for the country to just ban vaping in the Philippines.

"The Department of Health strongly condemns the continuation of the deceptive marketing strategy of vape products," said the DOH.

"Health Secretary Herbosa even said it would be better to ban vaping in the Philippines," it added.

The department stressed that there is no truth to claims that vaping is nicotine-free and can be a better alternative to cigarettes.

"The smoke and the vape device itself are full of chemicals and are dangerous," the DOH said.

Currently, vaping is regulated in the Philippines but is not banned.

The Department of Trade and Industry has exclusive jurisdiction over any and all issues regarding vape products.

It also vowed to prioritize the health of Filipinos over the interests of the tobacco and vape industry, as highlighted during the recently held 11th Conference of the Parties (COP11) to the World Health Organization–Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

"The Philippines will actively promote stricter policies and laws to protect Filipinos from the dangers of tobacco and vape," said the DOH.

Call to PH delegation

Aside from the DOH, several health advocates are calling on the Philippine delegation to COP11 to help ensure that the commitments forged in the assembly are fully adhered to in the country.

In an open letter, several anti-smoking and anti-vaping groups said the Philippine delegation must help ensure that the tobacco industry is held accountable, among others, as agreed during the conference held from November 17 to 22.

"Our leadership must show that public health is non-negotiable. The tobacco industry must be held to account for its actions," said the health advocates.

"The Philippine delegation must take a firm, unwavering stance and support the adoption of measures that impose real corporate accountability on the tobacco industry," they added.

The groups said this is because the more than 100,000 Filipino deaths each year due to tobacco- and nicotine-related diseases are no longer negligible.

"The tobacco industry continues to endanger Filipino lives with impunity, and the Philippines can no longer afford to look away," they said.

The statement was issued by ASH Philippines, ImagineLaw, Youth Against Vape, Health Justice Philippines, and the Philippine Smoke-Free Movement.

The Philippine delegation to COP11 was headed by the Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Carlos Sorreta. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)