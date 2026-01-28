DOH: Nipah virus likely in PH

AMID the scare spreading across Asia, the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, said the Nipah virus is most likely already present in the Philippines.

In a radio interview, DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo said the Nipah virus is believed to be in the country, particularly in Mindanao, where the most recent cases of Nipah virus were detected.

"It's probably here already, particularly in Mindanao. It is called a virus reservoir, which means the virus is circulating among animals, but not in humans," said Domingo.

Headvised the public to avoid contacts with animals, such as bats, pigs, or horses, especially if they are sick.

He also urged the public to cook their meats well and use those approved by the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

"There are many kinds of viruses around, but we will not be affected if we are careful," said Domingo.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus that is transmitted from animals to humans or through contaminated food or directly between people.

The Nipah virus causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis.

The report of two cases of Nipah virus being detected in India has sparked panic across several Asian countries.

Domingo said while vigilance over the Nipah virus is necessary, it should not be a cause for alarm from the public.

"We should be on alert. But we should not be alarmed. Let us not be afraid and panic," said Domingo.

He said this is because the country has already experienced handling such cases back in 2014 when 17 cases were detected in Sultan Kudarat.

"In the Philippines, it was last seen in 2014 in Sultan Kudarat. We were able to contain it. And it has not been seen again," said Domingo.

He also noted that the public have no reason to panic as it is more difficult to transmit the Nipah virus than Covid-19.

"Nipah has a higher mortality rate but Covid-19 is more transmissible compared to Nipah. It's easier to contain Nipah because it's not airborne but rather need close contact.," said Domingo. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)