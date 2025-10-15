DOH: No outbreak of influenza-like illnesses

MANILA – Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Tuesday clarified that there is no outbreak of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in the country, stressing that the current increase in cases is part of the usual seasonal flu trend during the colder months.

“During this time, the '-ber' months, this is our flu season. It’s our ILIs, talagang dumarami ‘yan (they really increase),” Herbosa said in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview.

"Wala pong any type of outbreak na ILI (There is no any type of ILI outbreak); it’s the seasonal flu, and we still have to be careful," he said.

He added there is a normal seasonal rise in ILIs every year and they refer to a group of diseases with symptoms such as cough, colds, fever, sore throat, and body aches caused by different viruses —including rhinovirus and influenza A and B— unlike the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), which is caused by a single virus.

Herbosa said the DOH has not reached the threshold to declare an outbreak or epidemic, urging the public not to panic over reports of increasing absences in schools due to flu-like symptoms.

On Monday, DOH spokesperson Albert Domingo reported the number of ILI cases logged from January to September this year reached 121,716 —an 8-percent drop from last year's 135,538 cases for the same period last year.

This clarification came after the Department of Education–National Capital Region (DepEd NCR) announced the suspension of face-to-face classes in all public schools in the area due to rising cases of ILI among students and school personnel as a primary reason.

Herbosa affirmed that the move can help minimize transmission but should be properly coordinated with health authorities.

“Itong pagsuspinde ng klase, if you will ask me, makakatulong iyan, but I wish nag-coordinate lang sila (This suspension of classes, if you ask me, will help, but I just wish they had coordinated with us),” he said.

"Kapag nag-declare ka ng no classes because of flu-like symptoms, kami ang tatanungin (When you declare no classes because of flu-like symptoms, we’re the ones who get asked about it) and then we were caught unaware, and then it will cause alarm."

Herbosa added the DepEd had cited other reasons for suspending classes, including building safety inspections after recent earthquakes and sanitization of school premises, which the DOH supports.

He confirmed that there was an increase in sales of common flu medications such as paracetamol, decongestants, and expectorants, during a seasonal rise in flu activity.

He reminded the public that the same preventive measures learned during the Covid-19 pandemic remain effective against ILI:

Wash hands regularly,

Stay home when sick,

Wear masks when symptomatic,

Avoid sharing food and utensils, and

Ensure proper ventilation indoors.

For those who are not sick, Herbosa advised taking Vitamin C, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, exercising, and avoiding crowded places.

“Pagdating ng tag-ulan talagang panahon ‘yan ng flu-like symptoms (Rainy season is really the time for flu-like symptoms),” he said.

“Because we are in enclosed spaces, we avoid the rain, we close the windows because it’s rainy, and when people are together in poorly ventilated rooms, influenza spreads very fast."

The DOH continues to monitor ILI trends nationwide and assures the public that the situation is under control. (PNA)