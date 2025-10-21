DOH: No reason yet to reinforce mandatory wearing of face mask

THE Department of Health (DOH) does not see the need yet to reinforce the mandatory wearing of face masks amid the spike in the cases of influenza-like cases.

In a radio interview, DOH spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said among the factors they are considering in imposing the mandatory wearing of face masks are the severe hospitalization and the influx of patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of hospitals.

“Not yet. What we look at when we’re thinking of a mandate is the increase in severe hospitalization. We also see if the ICUs are congested, and we haven’t seen anything like that,” he said.

Domingo said there is no flu-outbreak in the country yet.

“What we’re saying here is that there is no reason to say that there is an outbreak because the data show that. But we don’t want to be complicit because we know this is flu season, and cases may rise if we won’t take care of ourselves,” he added.

From September 28 to October 11, the DOH recorded 6,457 cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) nationwide across the country, 39 percent lower than the 10,740 cases recorded from September 14 to 27.

Domingo assured, however, the readiness of the agency if cases of flu-like disease further increase. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)