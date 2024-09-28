DOH 'not complacent' over drop in influenza-like illness cases

WITH the country in the middle of the flu season, the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, September 28, 2024, refused to become complacent amid the drop in the number of influenza-like illness (ILI) cases.

In a statement, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said they will continue their efforts to combat and prevent ILI cases with the annual flu season spanning June to November.

"While the nationwide decline in flu-like cases is a positive sign, we must remain proactive," said Herbosa.

"We cannot afford to be complacent," he added.

The health chief said this is the reason why they are expediting the government's procurement of flu vaccines.

The department also stressed the importance of prevention, including regular hand washing, and proper mask-wearing in crowded places.

"These practices are vital for reducing infection risk as the flu season continues," said the official.

"Prevention, early detection, and vaccination are our strongest defenses against this illness," Herbosa added.

DOH records show that a total of 117,372 ILI cases have been reported from January 1 to September 14, 2024.

This is 15 percent lower compared to the 137,980 cases recorded during the same period last year.

The health department also said that a total of 126 deaths due to ILI were reported from January to September 14, 2024.

The DOH said this represents an 11 percent reduction in ILI fatalities compared to the 142 deaths during the same period in 2023. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)