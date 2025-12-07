DOH official: Break the barrier against safe sex talks

THE proverbial barrier preventing open discussions on safe sex must be broken.

This was the call of a Department of Health (DOH) official, who said doing so is necessary for the country to truly combat the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

“Safe sex should be talked about because learning starts with conversation. The discourse on HIV will not happen if you yourselves don’t know how to ask questions,” said DOH–Health Promotion Bureau (HPB) Director Tina Marasigan.

“We should be breaking that barrier so real HIV literacy can happen,” she added during the World AIDS Day Community Event at the Lyceum of Alabang in Muntinlupa City Friday, December 7, 2025.

She said removing the stigma surrounding safe sex discussions is essential so that all necessary information about HIV can also be openly discussed.

“Dapat makapag-open ng safe space para pag-usapan ang sex. Dapat normal na siyang pinag-uusapan kasi may problema na ang Pilipinas sa HIV,” Marasigan said.



(There should be a safe space to talk about sex. It should be a normal topic because the Philippines already has a problem with HIV.)

The health official then challenged different sectors to help change how society views safe sex conversations.

“My assignment to each one of you: Do your own contribution para magkaroon ng safe space to talk about sex. Pag nagawa natin na ang pag-uusap sa sex ay walang stigma, susunod na ang HIV,” she said.



(Do your part to create a safe space to talk about sex. If we can make sex discussions free of stigma, addressing HIV will follow.)

The event was attended by college students, as well as representatives from Love Yourself, Pilipinas Shell Foundation (PSFI), Sustained Health Initiatives of the Philippines (Ship), and several medical societies, including the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)