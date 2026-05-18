DOH on alert vs Bundibugyo ebolavirus

THE Department of Health (DOH) said Monday, May 18, 2026, that it is currently on alert over the threat of the Bundibugyo ebolavirus after a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a statement, the DOH said it is prepared to face the threat of the virus and is already in close coordination with the WHO.

"The DOH is always ready and on alert. We have been notified through the International Health Regulations (IHR) channels, and are in active coordination with the WHO," said the DOH.

Nevertheless, the health department said there is nothing to worry about the Bundibugyo ebolavirus since the threat is in countries sharing land borders with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

"The PHEIC declaration is most important for countries sharing land borders with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, where the event is occurring," said the DOH.

"The WHO advice is clear for countries like the Philippines, where there is no Bundibugyo and that does not share a land border with countries that have Bundibugyo," it added.

For countries like the Philippines, the department said the WHO is merely calling for adequate information dissemination regarding the virus.

"The general public should be provided with accurate and reliable information on the Bundibugyo outbreak and ongoing measures to reduce risk," said the DOH.

Over the weekend, the WHO declared a PHEIC over the Bundibugyo ebolavirus spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

However, the WHO said the PHEIC does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)